Model railways exhibited in Knowl Hill show

Period railways were brought to life in front of hundreds of people as model train enthusiasts held a summer exhibition.

Members of the Marlow, Maidenhead and District Model Railway Club brought out about 250 people to look at the displays in Knowl Hill Village Hall.

They usually depict some sort of rail facility at a certain moment in the time, with club chairman Mark Pollard’s depicting a detailed 60s scene on Saturday.

He believed the exhibit’s popularity could be put down to a range of factors.

“There are ones who come along who have train sets that aspire to a model railway,” he said.

“There is an older population who rekindle memories.

“We also get some ex-railwaymen. They are sort of rekindling memories.”

Models don’t just include the locomotives, track and station, but include everything from distinct features like foliage, nearby housing and surrounding roads to minute details such as signs and miniature figures milling around.

Mark said: “People love seeing them. It is all about the detail.”

While visitors can enjoy the nostalgia the intricate designs evoke, Mark said part of the fun of exhibiting is seeing other’s work and showing off your own.

“(A model) is never finished,” he said.

“There is always something else. It is years of work.”

And speaking of the appeal of modelling railways, Mark, who lives in Twyford, said: “I have never grown up, if that is the right expression.

“I used to do it as a kid.

“When I did my Duke of Edinburgh as a teenager, that is when I put my hobby forward.”

He said he would ‘love to be able to draw or paint’ but is no good and says modelling is his nearest available chance to do that.

The club meets every Monday and anyone interested in future exhibits or joining in can do so via the website www.mmdmrc.org.uk