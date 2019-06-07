Theresa May formally resigns as leader of the Conservative Party

Theresa May has tendered her resignation as leader of the Conservative Party, according to national reports.

The Maidenhead MP announced her intention to step down last month after she failed to reach a breakthrough on the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union.

It is now understood that Mrs May has formally exchanged letters with the Conservatives' 1922 committee confirming her departure.

A leadership contest has now been triggered with Mrs May expected to continue in her position as acting leader and Prime Minister until late July.