    • Firefighters called to Queen Street as shoppers spot smoke rising from pavement

    Firefighters were called to Queen Street this morning after shoppers spotted smoke rising from the pavement.

    Crews from Maidenhead Fire Station attended the scene at 11.20am and taped off an area outside Berkshire House.

    They used a thermal imaging camera to investigate where the smoke was coming from and a heat source was detected.

    A row of shops from Greggs up to Romans Estate Agents are currently experiencing a power cut.

    Workers from Scottish and Southern Electricity (SSE) are currently investigating the problem.

    SSE has been approached for comment.

