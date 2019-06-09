Right at Home (Maidenhead and Slough District) rated Outstanding by CQC

A domiciliary care agency has been rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Right at Home (Maidenhead and Slough District) serves as a ‘viable alternative to a care home’.

It provides personal care to younger adults and older people living in their own homes in Maidenhead and the surrounding areas.

On the day of the inspection in April 2019 the service was supporting 50 people with personal care which who ‘were treated with compassion and kindness’.

Rebecca Bauers, Head of Adult Social Care Inspection, said: “People were receiving exceptional care with services being developed and tailored to their needs and at the same time promoting independence.”

She added: “It was clear throughout the inspection, that the staff took pride in their work and went the extra mile for the people they supported.

Not only have they kept to a level of excellence but they have taken our previous report to heart and have explored what else they could do to improve the care they offer the people using the service.”

Find the full inspection report at: www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-672569133