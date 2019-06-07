SITE INDEX

    • Three shows support for England's lionesses

    Will Taylor

    Telecoms giant Three has shown its support for England in the FIFA Women’s World Cup by showing off three lionesses at its HQ.

    The emojis, which represent the England women’s team’s nickname, can be seen displayed at their base in Grenfell Road, near Maidenhead Railway Centre.

    Three lions were on display for the men’s tournament last year.

