Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards sponsors promote customer service and marketing

Companies that value customer service and marketing could win big at this year’s Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards, say sponsors.

Entries for this year’s awards are open until Friday, July 19 and the winners will be announced at a black-tie dinner at the Holiday Inn, Maidenhead on Friday, September 27.

Lime Blue Solutions, an events, branding and marketing agency in Furze Platt Road, Maidenhead, is sponsoring the Best Marketing Campaign Award.

A spokesman at the company said: “As an events company this is the ideal opportunity for us to not only recognise successful marketing campaigns but to learn from them too.

“Organising and being a part of the awards is a huge privilege and has not only helped us to raise our profile locally, but also opened doors for other exciting business opportunities.”

The awards are a great chance for small businesses to showcase their marketing or other business successes, alongside bigger local companies, he added.

Seema Goyal, who owns schoolwear shop Goyals, in Bridge Street, is backing the Best Hospitality Business Award.

“It is (important) because we do believe in customer service and high quality customer

service to the extent that we would do anything (for the client),” Seema said.

Visit www.mwbusiness awards.com to enter.