Ben Nevis climb raises £25,000 for the Frank Bruno Foundation

A group of 40 climbers raised £25,000 when they scaled Ben Nevis with Frank Bruno on Sunday, May 26.

They made the journey up the highest peak in Britain for the Frank Bruno Foundation.

The former boxer has experienced mental health issues and through the foundation he hopes to help others combat theirs.

The foundation is aiming to open a centre that will provide a base for structured non-contact boxing sessions, and well-being programmes for any one experiencing problems with mental ill health.

Among the climbers was plumbing and gas engineer Mattie Craythorne, of Beverley Gardens, who got involved through a friend of a friend.

The climb was the first time Mattie, 43, met Frank. He said: “It’s very humbling to hear him be so passionate about the cause – a funny, very welcoming, kind man.”

The weather however was not so kind but instead ‘horrendous’ with Frank describing it as ‘evil’.

“We were soaked before we even started the climb” said Mattie. “It was torrential rain - my boots were squelching.”

Despite torrential rain, Mattie made it to the summit in two hours 55 minutes and came back down in one hour 47 minutes.

He said “I was elated that id been able to achieve what we did in the conditions that we had to endure.”

To find out more about the Frank Bruno Foundation or to donate go to www.thefrankbrunofoundation.co.uk