Charity Noticeboard (June 6-12)

If your charity has some news, is holding a fundraiser or wants to celebrate the achievements of its supporters, email news@baylismedia.co.uk

BRAYWICK: The Parkinson’s UK Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branch will hold its monthly social meeting next week.

It will take place on Monday at SportsAble in Braywick Road from 2pm-4pm.

A lawyer will give a talk on wills and power of attorney, followed by tea, cake and gentle exercises.

The July meeting will take place on Monday, July 8 at the Grovefield Hotel in Burnham.

For more information on the branch call Paulann Walker on 01628603753.

BRAYWICK: A charity golf event held last month has raised more than £12,000 for SportsAble.

The SportsAble Charity Golf Day took place at Maidenhead Golf Club on Thursday, May 9.

Nearly 100 golfers took part and players included members of the local business community, SportsAble staff and volunteers and other keen golfers and supporters.

King of the swingers in the team event was the Lolloping Lions, who were representing Windsor Lions.

Charity president, John Jenkins MBE organised the event.

He thanked the volunteers who made it 'an exceptional day in the fundraising calendar'.

John said: "We had a fantastic day, and I would like to say a huge thank you to all of our great supporters and golfers who helped to make the day a success.

“Maidenhead Golf Club always do a fantastic job of supporting the golf day and looking after us.”

TOWN CENTRE: The Maidenhead Macular Society Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting tomorrow (Friday).

Part of the National Macular Charity the group supports anyone affected by central vision loss.

The speaker will be Tom McInulty – the regional support officer for the charity.

Tom is blind but lives a full and exciting life aided by his guide dogs, retired Brunel and Toby, who will be with him.

Tom will report on Society research updates and some useful gadgets he uses.

The meeting will be held at the High Street Methodist Church in King Street from 2-4pm. Refreshments will be provided.

For further details contact Don Stimson. 01628 620429.

MAIDENHEAD: The monthly bazaar and coffee morning will be held at St Marks Crescent Methodist Church next week.

On Saturday, June 15 from 10am to 11.30am, a raffle and various stalls will be raising money for the church funds.

Free entry. Email info@

stmarksmaidenhead.org.uk

TAPLOW: An afternoon tea in aid of Thames Hospice will be held at Taplow Court in Cliveden Road on Sunday, June 23.

Admission is £1 (children free), with cream tea, cakes and a tombola. The price includes a tour of Taplow Court.

MAIDENHEAD: The Maidenhead office of country-wide charity National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society will be wearing purple tomorrow (Friday).

The campaign ‘Wear Purple for JIA’ on June 7 involves schools and families across the UK dressing up in the colour to raise awareness and funds for children and young people living with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis.

Visit www.jia.org.uk/wear-purple-for-jia.