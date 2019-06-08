Vegan breakfast tasters on offer at the Nicholsons Centre next week

Shoppers will have the chance to sample vegan breakfast options in the Nicholsons Centre on Wednesday.

They come courtesy of Nelly Semaille the environmentalist behind ‘Filling Good’ – the zero waste pop up shop hosted by the Craft Coop every Tuesday and Wednesday between 10am-5pm.

Nelly is hosting the breakfast bites as part of ‘Wake Up To Organic’ – an initiative from Organic UK (The Organic Trade Board) - an independent non-profit membership organisation with over 140 members.

On Wednesday, independent retailers across the UK will be serving-up free organic mini breakfasts ‘to show how easy it is to switch to an organic breakfast’.

“It is great to be part of this campaign and share with the local community my passion for organic, as it so much better for the both the environment and health” Nelly said.

She added: “Organic means fewer pesticides, no artificial additives or preservatives, and no GM ingredients.

“Organic is good food that makes us feel good inside, working with nature to be better for the planet.”

At the event between 10am-12pm people can have a taste of flap jacks bites, herbal tea and cereals.

“I know they won’t be disappointed” said Nelly.

https://www.wakeuptoorganic.co.uk/