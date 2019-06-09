Diego Masciaga address attendees at the Royal Borough Business Forum

Attendees of the Royal Borough Business Forum listened to Diego Masciaga explain why ‘people are the secret of success in any business’ on Tuesday (June 4).

About 70 business people met at Monkey Island Estate in Bray for networking and breakfast at 7.30am before Diego took to the floor to impart his expertise at 8.30am.

Up until last year Diego had been general manager at The Waterside Inn in Bray for 30 years.

He has now launched his own business, Diego Masciaga Limited - a customer service and leadership consultancy.

Ross Wilson of chartered accountants, Wilson Partner Limited, introduced Diego at the event.

He said: “Today we’re focusing on the holy grail for most businesses, creating customer excellence and client service with the aim of creating a loyal customer base who will come back time and time again.”

Irrespective of the service or product offered, Diego considers customer service as ‘one of the key factors of success in businesses’.

“People, we need them” he said. “People are more than a machine - people are the secret of success in any business.”

“What you buy and what makes you go back is not just the product, it’s the people.”

During the event Diego he expressed his philosophy regarding ‘excellency’ in customer service how it is intertwined with leadership.

“A leader is someone who can lead by example and someone that can respect the team, and is respected” he said.

“Make that person feel good, they will follow you, whatever you ask them, they’ll do it.”

His advice to get to this point is - ‘you respect them first’.

It starts with simple ‘good morning by name’, building trust ‘a little drop every day’ and a positive attitude.

“When you go to work, go to work happy, positive - there’s nothing worse than our teams to see us in a bad mood, to see us depressed” said Diego.

“If the boss is in a bad mood, or the leader is in a bad mood that is very contagious – be positive.”

The other secret to a successful business for Diego is summed up in the Italian saying ‘do the step a bit longer than your leg’.

Translating the phrase Diego said: “You give whatever is in front of you, not just the product, but you give yourself to that person and most people will come back.”

It would seem this is the approach Diego has taken with his own staff over the years and one he recommends.

“Very often, money is not enough. We have to give them time, we have to talk to them and we have to motivate them.

“Motivate them to be positive and motivate them to strive for success for themselves, but also the company.”

Before taking questions from attendees, Diego concluded: “Around this area, Windsor and Maidenhead, there are some wonderful businesses.”

“This area is now thriving, there is so many new businesses opening, so many new opportunities opening, so let’s grab it.

He added: “New restaurants, new hotels, new offices, new banks, everything is happening.

“Let’s guide all our team to embrace and to understand the importance of customer service.”

The next Business Forum event will be held in September. To get on to the mailing list or to find out more contact Head of Commercial, Baylis Media Ltd, Nikki Rogers at nikkir@baylismedia.co.uk