In pictures: Pond-dip at Braywick Nature Centre

Great diving beetles and dragonfly nymphs were just two of the species children netted during a pond-dip at Braywick Nature Centre in the half-term.

Perfect for young marine enthusiasts, the centre in Hibbert Road hosted two dips in its wildlife pond on Thursday, May 30.

Programme manager, environmental education at the centre, Alistair Will said: “The point of the activity is to get kids and their grown-ups out

together.

“Our whole work is to connect children to nature and this is one of the ways.”

He added: “Children are often quite pleased to be taken away from screens.”

Catching and examining the specimens in their nets gives kids a ‘sense of discovery and exploration’.

“There’s a wow moment every five or 10 minutes,” said Alistair.

During last week’s morning session children scooped tadpoles, pond snails, sticklebacks,

damselfly nymphs and water boatmen.

Alistair said: “The pond dip is a really, really good activity because there’s a whole world of life underneath the water – there are creatures that children haven’t even dreamt of.”