More musical acts at Maidenhead Festival announced

More of the acts taking to the stage at Maidenhead Festival next month have been announced by the event organisers.

People can get themselves down to Kidwells Park and enjoy a variety of musical genres free of charge on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21.

There promises to be something for everyone with performances by solo artists, tribute acts and bands.

Family activities will include a beach, side shows, entertainment for children, and commercial, charity and food stalls.

On Saturday the crowd can look forward to regular buskers Chasing Deer, not-for-profit choir Pop Goes the Choir and acoustic act Horizon. Marlow Gospel Choir, Alex Routledge, HUX, Oakheart, The Crazy Train Classic Rock experience band, Brandon McDonnell, Tara Deane, Rob Ost and Shannon Marie will also

perform.

Anyone who fancies themselves as a singing star can join in with band Rockoake and anyone known for their slick moves can take part in the Festival Fox dance,

arranged by Dance Inspired.

The moves can be found on the festival Facebook page for anyone who wants to get in some practice beforehand.

On the Sunday, festival-goers can look forward to music from Don’t Look Now, Serenade Stars, Fleece Lined, Dan Pryde, Isobel Thatcher, The Haystacks Band, The Maidenhead Choir and Soul Works.

People can also take in the sounds of local favourites The Marrables and opera songstress Joanna Henwood.

In the evening Hudson’s Choice, a Berkshire-based blues and rock band influenced by the work of Guns N Roses, Pink Floyd and Aerosmith, will entertain the crowd.

They said: “We rocked the park in 2018 and are back again in 2019 to do the same, so come on Maidenhead let’s rock together.”

Lisa Hunter, chairman of the festival, said: “We are delighted to see local performers returning and are excited to have some quality tribute bands booked to headline the Saturday and Sunday nights.

“The weekend is dedicated to entertaining all age groups so add the date to your diary.”

Find out more at www.maidenhead festival.org.uk, @Maidenheadfestival on Facebook and @maidenheadfest on Instagram and Twitter.