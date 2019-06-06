SITE INDEX

    • Man arrested in Queen Street

    A number of police cars were called to Queen Street at about 5.45pm on Tuesday.

    A public order incident had been reported at a property in the road and seven police cars could be seen nearby.

    A 25-year-old man from Maidenhead was arrested on suspicion of assault by beating of an emergency worker, and is in police custody.

