D-Day anniversary: Cookham boat builder worked on crafts used in the Normandy invasion

A traditional boat builder based in Cookham Dean made and restored boats that were used in the D-Day landings.

Woottens Boatyard in Gibraltar Lane, established in 1908, has been building, repairing and restoring boats for more than a century.

During the war, it was building cutters for the Royal Navy for use in ship shore work. Many of these were used in Greece and the Mediterranean, but some will have been drafted in for the Normandy landings.

Guy Wootten, 54, is the fourth generation of Wootten to work at the business.

He said: “Back in the day they came and told you they were taking the boats and that was it.

“When you look at the boats, they are all very different. We got all sorts.”

While the boatyard no longer owns any boats that were used in the D-Day landings, it still has some that were used for the Dunkirk evacuation.

In 1994, Guy restored a boat called Baby Greyhound, which was built by Andrews at Bourne End in 1936.

The 50ft slipper launch, which had been commandeered by the Home Guards’s Upper Thames Patrol, had a machine gun mounted on the forward cockpit and would have been used to chase down any German paratroopers landing on the Thames.