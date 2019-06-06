Major traffic changes in central Maidenhead to open for public feedback

Changes to a major traffic route through Maidenhead will be discussed by councillors this month.

The proposal to remove the right-hand turning from Queen Street onto the A308 will be open for feedback from residents at the Maidenhead Town Forum on Monday, June 17.

The proposals were put forward after a safety analysis found it would reduce traffic-related injuries in the town.

To reduce the impact on traffic, the exit from Nicholsons car park will be converted to a two-way road, meaning vehicles will be able to access the A308, A4 or M4 via Grenfell Place/Frascati Way without travelling through the town centre.

The council estimates that this will remove 300 vehicles from the town centre at peak times.

Proposals also include improvements to pedestrian crossings and the creation of wider walkways.

Once feedback has been gathered a decision will be discussed at the Maidenhead Town Forum on Wednesday, July 24.

Cllr Andrew Johnson, lead member for infrastructure, transport policy and housing said: “These proposals have very clear safety benefits for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians and the new road layout on the exit from the Broadway (Nicholsons) car park will ensure that any impact on drivers is reduced.”

“We know during rush hour that the current paths and walkways cannot accommodate the large numbers of pedestrians and cyclists.

“These proposals will ensure that there is enough space for pedestrians and cyclists to access the town centre safely, while not impeding vehicular traffic.”