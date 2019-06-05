Theresa May meets Donald Trump as departure as Prime Minister looms

Theresa May is due to step down as Prime Minister next month after the Conservative Party published its leadership election timetable.

The Tories are set to announce their new leader in the week commencing July 22, according to national reports.

That will follow a series of ballots to whittle down the candidates running for leadership of the party.

As one of her final major acts as Prime Minister, Mrs May welcomed US President Donald Trump to the UK as part of his state visit this week.

President Trump’s visit coincided with the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, commemorated yesterday.

Mrs May said in a press conference with the US leader: “For generations, at the heart of the transatlantic alliance has been our shared democratic values, our common interests and our commitment to justice.

“It is that unity of purpose that will preserve the deep-rooted ties between our people and underpin our nations’ security and prosperity for the next 75 years and beyond.”