Willow hedgehog and squirrel sculptures created at Forest Bridge School

The grounds of Forest Bridge School are now home to a giant hedgehog and squirrel.

Visual artists Julie Roberts and Amanda Schenk worked collaboratively with pupils and staff at the school to create the willow sculptures on Wednesday, May 15 and Friday, May 17.

Norden Farm’s Education and Outreach Programme facilitated the project and the Cyril Taylor Charitable Foundation funded it.

The centre for the arts has been creating a trail of living sculptures within the Royal Borough in recent years.

It is part of a wider scheme that enables pupils to work with a range of natural and biodegradable materials.

Julie said creating the sculptures with the pupils at the Chiltern Road School ‘was really lovely’.

She said: “As pupils passed by the hall they could see the sculptures growing, and developing, which made them excited to see them taking shape.”