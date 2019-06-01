Charity Noticeboard (May 30 - June 6)

If your charity has some news, is holding a fundraiser or wants to celebrate the achievements of its supporters, email news@baylismedia.co.uk

MAIDENHEAD: St Luke’s CE School sent its third collection of trainers to Kampala, Uganda.

The school in Cookham Road has also exchanged pen-pal letters and sports equipment since being introduced to the New Brainstorm School by Lisa Peters, linked to the Empower a Child charity.

Amanda Hough, St Luke’s headteacher, said: “We are looking forward to hearing back from the children and their principal Mr Nickolas. “We regularly receive videos and messages and always share these with the children in assembly and on our school website. It is such a lovely school and we believe it is important for us, as a school, to make connections with children from different parts of the world and especially with children who lead very different lives to us.”

MAIDENHEAD: A supermarket is calling on good causes which make a difference in their areas to apply for its community fund.

The Co-op is looking to support organisations that make a difference in their communities by protecting and improving community spaces, helping people reach their full potential by developing their skills, or promoting health and wellbeing.

Groups looking to deliver projects in these areas are being urged to apply to be a beneficiary of the scheme which paid out an average of almost £5,000 to 4,000 causes across the UK last year.

Causes wanting more information about the Co-op’s Local Community Fund should visit coop.co.uk/causes

Applications close on June 16.

COOKHAM: An art exhibition will open at a Cookham day centre for the elderly.

Elizabeth House, in Station Hill, is set to launch an art installation by Jacquelin Ward and Val Leung.

With the pair working mainly on canvas with acrylics and oil pastels, they explore subtle and dominant themes and try a variety of techniques.

Elizabeth House’s gallery is open for viewing from 10am to noon and 1pm to 3pm from Monday to Friday.