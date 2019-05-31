Maidenhead politicians react to Theresa May's imminent departure as Prime Minister

The chairman of the Maidenhead Conservative Association has said he is ‘delighted’ Theresa May will continue as MP but saddened by how Brexit dominated her premiership.

Richard Kellaway said Mrs May was right to go ahead of the European election results, which were announced on Sunday evening, but would not be drawn on who he believes will be the best Tory successor.

The former Royal Borough councillor said: “I am delighted that she plans to stay on and keep representing us.

“Bearing in mind the results of the European elections, which were heavily predicted, it was probably better for her to go then than to wait for those results.

“She was clearly dominated by the Brexit agenda, and that is sad – sad for us, sad for her.”

But he said Mrs May had had ‘good intentions’ and had helped the lower paid, raising the minimum wage and the income tax threshold.

He declined to pick his preferred candidate in the upcoming Conservative leadership election but said the party needed someone from the younger generation of Tories.

He added that it was hard to see ‘how anyone gets out of the impasse (with Brexit), however brilliant they are’.

Council leader Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) took to Twitter to say: “We are immensely proud of Theresa May our fantastic Maidenhead MP and second female Prime Minister of our great country.

“We’ve campaigned together for years and I look forward to campaigning for her for years to come as we help build a country that works for everyone.”

He said he was backing either Michael Gove, Boris Johnson or Penny Mordaunt for leader.

Pat McDonald, who stood against Mrs May for Labour in 2010 and 2017, said: “The way her party was treating her, she didn’t have a choice.”

He said she had been left a ‘very, very poisoned chalice by David Cameron, but she has not really worked with her own people, let alone the opposition’ to deliver a Brexit deal that would be acceptable to Parliament.

Asked about Mrs May staying on as MP, he said: “My personal advice would be to put on her walking boots and head to the Swiss Alps. Go away for a couple of weeks.

“Get up into the Swiss Alps, have some good walks in the fresh air and then decide what you want to do.”