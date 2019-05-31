In pictures: Braywick Leisure Centre works taking shape

The new leisure centre in Braywick Park is taking shape ahead of its planned opening next year.

The Advertiser was given a tour around the Braywick Leisure Centre site on Friday to see how work is progress-ing on the state-of-the-art facility, which will replace the Magnet Leisure Centre.

Dark clouds contrasting with the warm spring sunshine painted an eerie backdrop to the construction site, which was brimming with hard hats, cranes – and a huge task at hand.

Wates, the company building the leisure centre on behalf of the Royal Borough, has been working on its construction for 12 months so far.

A considerable amount of work appears to have been done, with the important foundations now in place.

It is due to open next summer.

Kevin Mist, Royal Borough projects lead, pointed out different sections of the land during the tour, highlighting where each feature will sit across the centre’s two floors.

“Having worked at the Magnet for 32 years, it is very exciting to be part of the design and build team that’s constructing the Braywick Leisure Centre,” he said.

The Magnet opened in the town centre, in Holmanleaze, 44 years ago, and the council has been criticised for locating its replacement on the edge of town.

Cllr Simon Werner (Lib Dem, Pinkneys Green) said in July last year: “Our leisure centre needs to be part of the community hub that our town centre needs to be – not moved to the outskirts of the town.”

But Mr Mist said the new facility will link directly to Braywick Park. It will have 240 parking spaces, twice as many as the Magnet, and its walking and cycle links mean it will be accessible.

Dedicated cycle routes are planned, he added.

Mr Mist also said he had made a point of ensuring the build team preserved as much green space as possible, with the development on the greenbelt.

The visual look of the building aims to keep up with Maidenhead’s fast-changing face and regeneration: upright wooden structures will be the first thing visitors see when they walk in, guiding them through a central walkway with bridges linking.

There will be a 10-lane, 25-metre swimming pool, with two lanes more than the Magnet’s, as well as a jacuzzi and teaching pool.

Further inside, there will be a 200-station gym, a spinning studio, two dance studios, a sports hall, a cultural hall and four squash courts.

Outside, there will be six floodlit netball courts and a 3G floodlit football pitch.

“Progress has been excellent, as you can see, ” said Mr Mist.