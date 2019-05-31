SITE INDEX

    • New management comes to Nicholsons Centre

    The Nicholsons Centre is now being managed by an asset management platform.

    Areli Real Estate is the UK operating partner and co-investor for Tikehau, the new owner of the shopping centre. It has signed an agreement with NewRiver REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) plc, which is responsible for maximising revenues.

    NewRiver will deal with the relationship with existing tenants in the centre, flagging up vacant units and finding new tenants for those spaces.

    Andrea Vannia, partner at Areli Real Estate, said: “The objective is to maximise the revenues and improve the centre.”

    Nicholsons manager Jane Wright will continue to be in charge with running the centre from an operation standpoint.

