In pictures: Third peaceful protest in name of climate change takes place outside town hall

The RBWM Climate Emergency Coalition (CEC) held a third peaceful rally on Friday (May 24).

It was organised by founding members of the group, Sarah Bowden, Paul Hinton, Bronwen Gombert and Maria Evans, and volunteers Georgina Hastings and Nelly Semaille.

RBWM CEC is committed to lobbying Royal Borough councillors ‘to take bold action on climate change before it is too late’.

Since forming in March the group has grown to 130 members and welcomed community group Wild Maidenhead as its first coalition partner.

It has also had a petition asking councillors to declare an Environmentand Climate Emergency signed by 1,500 people.

About 50 people met at Maidenhead Town Hall for the rally where Jan Stannard from Wild Maidenhead planted paper flowers on the town hall lawn ‘to emphasise the need for increased biodiversity and wild areas across the borough’.

Protesters then moved the High Street where they were joined by 10 young pupils from St Edmund Campion Primary School.

Georgina said: “I’m delighted that so many local people joined us to demand action – we don’t have any more time to waste while the planet heats up around us.”

Find out more about RBWM CEC by going to www.facebook.com/groups/331694274122669/