In pictures: Punch & Judy at Nicholsons

The Puppetree Theatre Company provided a more traditional form of amusement for children at the Nicholsons Shopping Centre this week.

The Punch & Judy show was put on as part of the shopping centre’s commitment to provide children’s entertainment on ‘terrific’ Tuesdays during the school holidays.

There were three shows during the day which attracted more than 150 children on Tuesday.

As well as the main characters of Mr Punch and Judy, children enjoyed shows that featured Joey, Baby, the Policeman and frenzied sausage eating.

Manager at the Nicholsons, Jane Wright, said ‘it was amazing’.

“Punch & Judy has been popular with children for many years and even in today’s hi-tech environment, they still enjoy interacting with the puppet shows,” she added.