Letter handwritten by Winston Churchill to be sold at auction

A letter handwritten by Winston Churchill will go under the hammer at Dawson’s Auctioneers & Valuers on Saturday, June 22.

In the letter, dated 1906, Churchill thanks the recipient, a Rev William Turner, for his work supporting the Liberal cause in Manchester.

The letter, which can be viewed on Friday, June 21 is expected to fetch between £1,000 and £1,500.

Peter Mason, saleroom manager, auctioneer and valuer at Dawson’s, researched the historical significance of the item, which has been handed down by descent.

He said: “It was written at an interesting time in Churchill’s career, as two years earlier he had ‘crossed the floor’ in the House of Commons, moving from the Conservatives to the Liberal opposition.”

The move was in protest to the Government’s proposed Alien Bill – an act which

looked to curb Jewish migration to Britain.

He stood as a Liberal candidate for Manchester North West in the 1906 General Election and following election became Under-Secretary of State for the Colonies.

“He is better known as a Conservative MP and Prime Minister of course, so it’s an unusual example of a letter written during his brief ‘defection’ to the Liberals,” said Peter.

This is not the first time Churchill memorabilia has been sold at the auctioneers.

For a £700 hammer price, Dawson’s has also sold a signed book of his speeches and last month a lot that included a ‘half-smoked’ cigar and assorted related ephemera and signed documents sold for £2,000 plus buyer’s premium.

Other political items Dawson’s has sold include governmental despatch boxes, photographs and letters and some good quality royal items.

Peter said: “I think there is interest in the area for these pieces, although of course with all sales being online as well, we get interest from all over the world.”

To find out more about Dawson’s Auctioneers go to www.dawsonsauctions.co.uk