In pictures: Braywick Court School pupils visit new school build

Donning hard hats and high-vis vests, pupils at Braywick Court School paid a visit to its building site in Hibbert Road on Thursday, May 23.

Planning permission was granted to demolish and rebuild the school building at the site in July 2016.

Since September 2016, the school has been based at Riverside Primary School & Nursery in Donnington Gardens while the works are carried out.

Gemma Donnelly is headteacher at Braywick Court School and said pupils have been ‘looking at plans and pictures for a long time’.

She said: “We were able to show them where their classroom would be and point out exciting features.”

“Hard hats added to the fun and helped children to feel part of the experience of designing and building our new school" she added.

Children could see for themselves the adventure playground, and upstairs balconies that will ‘allow children to take their learning outside at every opportunity’.

“It is a very special building, carefully designed to deliver excellent education and make the most of its beautiful surroundings, with lots of glass to cash in on the amazing views,” added Mrs Donnelly.

A sneak peek at the build was also an opportunity to take a look at a new travel plan – the ‘walking bus’.

When the school re-opens parents will once again park at Braywick sports ground and walk their children to school through the Braywick Nature Centre.

Alternatively children can use the ‘walking bus’ run every morning and after school by staff.

Mrs Donnelly said: “Parents are looking forward to getting back to the permanent site and the walk through the nature reserve.”

She added: “We are really looking forward to moving in to the completed building over the summer and welcoming our community to come and look around our fantastic new school once we are open.”