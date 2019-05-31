In pictures: Smooth newts and a grass snake found at Berkshire College of Agriculture BioBlitz

A BioBlitz at the grounds of Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA) was ‘a great success’ on Sunday.

More than 200 attendees paid a visit to Hall Place in Burchetts Green Road to pitch in and survey the landscape for wildlife.

The idea of the event is to help BCA create an inventory of the plants and wildlife living on the estate through pond dipping, insect surveys, bird walks, minibeast hunts and camera traps.

Nature enthusiasts had the opportunity to bring a picnic along for the day and there was also the chance to build a bird box or insect hotel, and make casts of animal prints.

Education and higher education lecturer at the college Dr Richard Sands said: “We made 25 bird boxes and the pond dipping was very successful.”

Smooth newts, common frogs and a grass snake were all recorded and the pond survey revealed the presence of caddisfly larvae, damselfly, dragonfly larvae and various beetle larvae.

Richard said: “We were unfortunate with the small mammal survey and didn’t catch any.”

Results from the BioBlitz have not yet been collated but when they are they will be shared with the national biodiversity network and will help BCA with biodiversity planning.

Richard said: “Overall it has been a great success and hopefully people can take their new skills to their own gardens and community areas.

“We look forward to running another event next year.”