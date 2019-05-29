Maidenhead United community day raises hundreds for charity

Coffee and cake complemented fundraising and a football tournament in Maidenhead United’s community day earlier this month.

The Magpies in the Community initiative held its Fundraising Coffee Morning at SportsAble in Braywick Park with plenty of organisations taking part.

Three, Thames Valley Police, the Smile charity and Ramblers were among those who turned out on Friday, May 17.

Walks, cycle rides and information workshops were all on offer besides the hot beverages and tasty treats.

Walking netball and football tournaments were also held, with Highworth Town winning the latter.

A total of £438 was raised for Age UK.

Kim Rolfe, of Age UK Berkshire, said: “The day was a complete success, well done to Magpies in the Community and all the other organisations and the participants.”