Block of 35 flats set to be built in Boyn Hill

Plans to build 35 new flats in a four-storey block have been approved.

The application for 157-159 Boyn Valley Road, which was first submitted in June 2017, is to demolish the existing building and to replace it with a four-storey building comprising

35 one-bed and two-bed flats,

with ground level parking.

Council officers had recommended the application be

refused, stating that the height and scale of the development would be harmful to the character and appearance of the area.

The development had received a mixed response from residents of Boyn Valley Road.

Some residents wrote to complain that a four-storey development was too tall and that they would overlook nearby gardens.

But one neighbour, who supported the application, wrote: “We have lived here for quite a number of years and, to be frank, the existing building is an eyesore. We are happy to see new homes in Maidenhead and particularly homes which are well

designed, like this.”