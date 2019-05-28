Maidenhead Festival musical acts announced

A selection of the acts which will take to the stage for Maidenhead Festival have been announced.

The festival in Kidwells Park will provide a weekend of free musical entertainment on the weekend of July 20 and July 21.

Festivities on Saturday will start at 10am and at 11am on Sunday.

The line-up on Saturday includes the Marlow Gospel Choir, Alex Routledge, HUX, Oakheart, The Crazy Train Classic Rock experience band, Brandon McDonnell, Tara Dean, Rob Ost and Shannon Marie.

Chasing Deer, Pop Goes the Choir, Horizon and JD King – ‘the world’s leading’ Elvis impersonator and tribute artist will also perform.

On Sunday acts include Don’t Look Now, Serenade Stars, Fleece Lined, Dan Pryde, Isobel Thatcher, The Haystacks Band, The Maidenhead Choir, Soul Works, The Marrables and opera songstress Joanna Henwood.

Berkshire Blues and Rock band, Hudson’s Choice, Lauren Porter will perform as So Pink, and So GaGa, and The Rock of Ages Experience will bring the evening to a close with all the rock classics of the 80s from Bon Jovi and Guns ‘n’ Roses to Journey and Whitesnake.

Festival goers will also have the opportunity to join in with the new Festival Fox Dance choreographed by Dance Inspired – the dance steps can be found on the festival’s Facebook page.

Lisa Hunter, festival chairman said: “Once again we are putting together a variety of acts to entertain the crowds during Maidenhead Festival weekend.

“We are delighted to see a few local favourites returning and are excited to have some quality tribute bands booked to headline the Saturday and Sunday nights.

“The weekend is dedicated to entertaining all age groups so don’t be disappointed and add the date to your diary. For more details go to www.maidenheadfestival.org.uk or follow the festival on social media using @Maidenheadfestival on Facebook or @maidenheadfest on Instagram and Twitter.