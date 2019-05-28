Midsomer Murders filmed at New Farm Fisheries in Hawthorn Hill

Television production crews rolled into Hawthorn Hill to film the latest series of Midsomer Murders last Monday (May 20).

They were filming the popular detective drama at New Farm Fisheries in Drift Road.

The fishery, which has three fishing lakes surrounded by lush green foliage, was no doubt considered a perfect fit as one of the idyllic villages in the fictional county of Midsomer.

DCI John Barnaby and DS Jamie Winters were nowhere to be seen as filming was taking place inside the tackle shop.