    • Duke's fund hands over more than £45,000 to Royal Borough groups

    More than 25,000 residents in the borough will benefit from the latest round of grants from the Prince Philip Trust Fund.

    The royal charity, chaired by Prince Edward, granted funds to 37 successful applications from a range of organisations including schools and charities.

    In total, £45,000 was given out following the first of the charity’s two meetings this year.

    The fund was set up in 1977 to thank Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, for his service to the community during the first 25 years of the Queen’s reign.

    Charities and community projects in the borough to benefit from funding this year include Recharge R&R, Thames Valley Positive Support, People to Places, Citizens Advice Bureau Maidenhead and Windsor, Furze Platt Scout Group and Driven Forward.

    Six schools will also receive funds to support a variety of projects including helping hard to reach pupils, buying library equipment and providing outdoor sensory equipment.

    Apply online at www.theprincephiliptrustfund.org

