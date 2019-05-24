County lines operations in Royal Borough helping to take drugs and knives off the streets

Throughout last week Thames Valley Police was running a campaign to raise awareness of county lines and how drug dealing can impact on the lives of young and vulnerable people.

Reporter George Roberts sat down with Sergeant Ryan Powell at Maidenhead Police Station to find out about the operations taking place in the Royal Borough.

Over the last year, the words ‘county lines’ have become commonplace on front pages and news bulletins across the country.

The term refers to the phone lines used by organised criminal groups (OCGs) to run drug dealing networks across the UK.

These networks can stretch hundreds of miles from large cities and affect many smaller towns like Windsor and Maidenhead.

The criminal groups often ‘recruit’ vulnerable people, children as young as 11 years old, to act as drug runners.

According to Sgt Ryan Powell, of Maidenhead Police Station, the exploitation of vulnerable has become a significant issue in the Royal Borough.

He said: “What we see locally is that the county line dealers exploit vulnerable adults and children.

“They would look for a drug user or someone on the wrong side of the poverty line.

“We do see younger people exploited, children with adverse life experience, whether its domestic violence or dropping out of school, they are quite often looking to feel part of a group or family.”

Sgt Ryan Powell

Over the last week, Thames Valley Police has been cracking down and raising awareness of county lines and the different people it affects.

On Wednesday, May 15, about 15 police officers took part in a stop and search operation in Dedworth and Maidenhead. A total of 30 people and 60 vehicles were searched, uncovering drugs, a Stanley knife, and a driver without insurance.

A knife sweep of parks in the borough by police cadets found two kitchen knives, a Stanley knife and a metal rod stashed away.

Cadets also spent last Thursday afternoon conducting a knife test purchase operation. Under the watchful eye of plain clothes officers and Trading Standards officers the cadets, who look ‘about 18’, visited shops around the borough and attempted to purchase knives without using ID.

For any shops that fall short of what is expected, Trading Standards officers have the ability to deem it a ‘learning opportunity’ or to prosecute.

Knives are a big part of county lines, and, according to Sgt Powell about 60 per cent of the young people involved carry them.

Police have identified Maidenhead town centre and Dedworth as the main hotspots for county lines activity in the borough.

This year, 10 arrests have been made relating to county lines, six of which led to the suspect being charged.

Another 10 to 15 suspects have been identified, but many of them are children that the police are hoping to divert and support before prosecution is considered.

OCGs often target children when they are just starting secondary school, sometimes waiting outside the schools to try and coax vulnerable people.

There are many signs to look out for in people who are being exploited by OCGs.

Things like people receiving frequent visitors at unsociable hours, unusual smells coming from someone’s property, and if an individual suddenly

receives expensive gifts like trainers, jewellery or even cars.

If you have any information relating to county lines you can call 101 or report it online at www.thamesvalley.police.uk