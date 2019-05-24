In pictures: Foundations complete on 182-home Maidenhead development

The foundations of the final phase of a 182-home town centre redevelopment have been laid.

Concrete foundations of the newly named Waterside Quarter – the third and final phase of Shanly Homes’ Chapel Arches regeneration – have been completed, meaning work can now commence on the buildings themselves.

Viewing panels have also been placed in the hoardings surrounding the development site, meaning the public will now be able to watch as the building takes shape.

Shelley West, sales director of Shanly Homes Thames Valley, said: “This is a landmark moment for the Chapel Arches project. The scheme has been at the forefront of the regeneration underway in the area, including helping to restore one of the town’s much-loved features – its waterways.

“Now the foundation has been laid at Waterside Quarter, visitors will be able to see this final phase really take shape over the coming months.

“We are looking forward to unveiling its collection of homes soon.”

The Waterside Quarter will replace the old Colonnade building with new apartments and amenities. The new homes are set to take three years to complete, with the first marketing suite due to open this year.

The new homes are expected to be released for sale in the autumn.

The first two phases of the Chapel Arches development, The Picturehouse and Chapel Wharf developments, have already seen 80 new homes open, but the total will rise to 262 once phase three is complete.

The project has already created more than 6,000sq ft of commercial space, with restaurant and bar Coppa Club opening last year.

The Waterside Quarter will see a further 17,000sq ft of commercial space open up.