'Vindicated' opposition councillor 'relieved and annoyed' at Royal Borough car park review

A ‘vindicated’ opposition councillor has spoken of her relief and annoyance after the council announced an independent review is being made into car parking machines in the borough.

The Royal Borough has revealed that a review is underway after residents experienced issues with using their Advantage Cards.

The council has spent £750,000 introducing pay and display parking machines across the borough. Advantage Cards are supposed to provide residents of the borough with cheaper parking rates.

Cllr Amy Tisi (Lib Dem, Clewer East), who raised concerns over the machines in February, said she has mixed feelings about the review, which began on April 30 and is expected to finish in late June.

She said: “On the one hand it is really good news because people have been asking questions for ages about these car parks.

“I am relieved it’s happening, hopefully we will get some answers.

“But it has vindicated all of us that have been saying they don’t work.

“It’s a lot of money, it makes me wonder about the whole thought process, the planning, if it was a knee jerk reaction. It makes me we want to look at spending very carefully and make sure residents’ money is being spent wisely.”

The cost of the review has not yet been revealed, but it will be made public as part of the council’s monthly financial information once the review has concluded.

Residents do not need to change the way they use the machines while the review is taking place, and anyone having difficulty should contact the council.

A Royal Borough spokeswoman said: “As is good practice and following concerns from a number of residents we are currently undertaking a post-project review of the operation of the new system, equipment and roll out of the machines.

“The review started on April 30 2019 and we expect it to conclude in late June, when at such time we will consider its findings.”

“More than 73,000 successful Advantage Card transactions have taken place using the parking machines since they were installed earlier this year and residents should continue to use the machines as normal. If they experience problems they should contact the council for assistance.”