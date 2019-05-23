BioBlitz at BCA provides opportunity to get hands on with nature

Lovers of nature and keen conservationists have the opportunity to attend a BioBlitz event at the Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA) on Saturday, May 26.

Scientists, enthusiasts and members of the public will survey the BCA grounds to find as many plant and animal species as possible.

The BioBlitz will be carried out through pond dipping, insect surveys, bird walks, minibeast hunts and camera traps.

It will be held in Hall Place at the college in Burchetts Green Road.

There will also be plenty of other activities going on where ‘people can learn new skills that help wildlife’.

Education and Higher Education lecturer at the college Dr Richard Sands said: “It is a great way for children to get interested in nature and for families to find out about wildlife in their local area.”

He added: “The BioBlitz also gives us data on the animals and plants living on the estate and allows us to create an inventory.

“This information will then be shared with the national biodiversity network and helps us with our own biodiversity planning at BCA. “

Other activities on the day include nature walks, the building of bird boxes and insect hotels and the opportunity to enjoy a ‘bring your own’ picnic or purchase the food available on site.

Dr Sands hopes the BioBlitz ‘can encourage people to get out, gain the skills to identify what they find and start valuing nature around them’.