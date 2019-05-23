Applications for a Louis Baylis grant to close on June 9

Time is running out to apply for the latest round of grants from The Louis Baylis Charitable Trust.

At two points in the year the trust distributes between £250,000 and £300,000 to local good causes and some national charities.

The last round of donations was made in November 2018 and applications for a share of the next lot will close on Friday, June 7.

Recently the trust has also distributed some ‘major donations which were really out of the ordinary’ using unspent accumulated reserves.

The benefiting charities were Thames Hospice, Sebastian’s Action Trust and Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

Chairman of the trust Peter Sands said: “It’s lovely to be able to give the money away.

“Really we’re trustees holding it in trust for the local population.”

He added: “It’s a nice position to be in and it’s an honour to be a trustee, I have to say.”

Peter explained that he and the other trustees are always ‘staggered’ by the range of applications they receive.

“That’s a reflection of the local population really, and that’s very pleasing,” he said.

He added: “Unfortunately we’re not able to support absolutely everything because our funds are limited but we distribute everything we earn.”

Louis Baylis was born in 1892 and was a ‘charismatic editor of the Maidenhead Advertiser’, which had been in the Baylis family since 1873.

He established the trust in 1962, and since then the Advertiser has given more than £6million of its profits to help good causes.

Louis was a friend of Peter’s father and so Peter met Louis when he was a boy.

Peter likened Louis to an ‘old style of a Victorian philanthropist’. He said: “I remember talking to him about the trust and him telling me that he set it up. I remember him telling me that he’d left it for the local population.”

He added: “It is a great legacy and of course it will continue for the foreseeable future.”

Charitable organisations are encouraged to apply for a grant by filling out an application form online at www.maidenhead-advertiser.co.uk/section/980/apply-for-a-grant