Independent brewery makes commemorative beer to mark Maidenhead Advertiser's 150th anniversary

The 150th anniversary of the Maidenhead Advertiser will be toasted with the production of a commemorative beer.

The Advertiser has teamed up with independent micro-brewery, New Wharf Brewing Co, to develop a limited edition drop to mark the company’s milestone.

Head brewer Kevin Black has been tasked with concocting the anniversary pale ale from the brewery’s base at Hyde Farm, in Pinkneys Green.

Made with Citra and Nelson Sauvin Hops, the 4.3 per cent tipple will be well-suited for session drinking and will feature the Advertiser logo emblazoned on each bottle.

Kevin said: “This one is a special project and we thought what better way to mark the 150th anniversary than by producing a limited edition beer.

“We decided to go for something that was quite ‘sessionable’ and we wanted to brew a beer where people could drink two or three bottles rather than doing a higher ABV.”

With a background as a champion brewer, Kevin joined New Wharf Brewing Co two years ago after deciding to turn his hobby into a commercial venture.

The company now stocks its products in a number of free trade pubs across Maidenhead including The Golden Ball, Off The Tap and The Grenfell Arms.

Kevin added: “Every day is different here and our beers are now award-winning after picking up some prestigious prizes.”

Jeremy Spooner, chief executive of Baylis Media, owner of the Advertiser, said: “This is a special year for the Maidenhead Advertiser as on July 28 it will be 150 years since the first edition was published.

“As we have been at the heart of the community for 150 years and are very proud of our independent ownership structure we looked for an independent brewer based in Maidenhead.

“I would like to thank Kevin and the team at New Wharf for taking me through the brewing process and providing us with fantastic pale ale, brewed in Maidenhead.

“They have been wonderful to work with.”

Plans are in place to produce 60 cases of the anniversary pale ale.

Visit www.newwharfbrewing.co.uk for details.