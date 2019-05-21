In pictures: Nationwide Maidenhead marks 160th year in town

05:00PM, Tuesday 21 May 2019
A high street building society has marked 160 years in the town.
Nationwide, in Market Street, Maidenhead, held a street party for shoppers and customers to mark the milestone on Thursday, May 9, with entertainment and refreshments.
The branch displayed vintage images of the building and a birthday cake was cut.
The name Nationwide has only been used since 1991. The company was founded as Maidenhead Building Society in 1859.
Operations manager Anna Worman said: “It was a really lovely day for the customers and staff.
“We had a team come in from our archive in our head office.
“It was really successful and we had lots of interest, [including] elderly customers who have been loyal customers for a long time.”
