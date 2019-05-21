SITE INDEX

    • In pictures: Nationwide Maidenhead marks 160th year in town

    A high street building society has marked 160 years in the town.

    Nationwide, in Market Street, Maidenhead, held a street party for shoppers and customers to mark the milestone on Thursday, May 9, with entertainment and refreshments.

    The branch displayed vintage images of the building and a birthday cake was cut.

    The name Nationwide has only been used since 1991. The company was founded as Maidenhead Building Society in 1859.

    Operations manager Anna Worman said: “It was a really lovely day for the customers and staff.

    “We had a team come in from our archive in our head office.

    “It was really successful and we had lots of interest, [including] elderly customers who have been loyal customers for a long time.”

