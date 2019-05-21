In pictures: Maidenhead Fire Station 'Have a go' day puts public through their paces

Aspiring firefighters were put through their paces at a 'have a go' event in Maidenhead.

On Saturday, May 18 the Maidenhead Fire Station, in Bridge Road, hosted the event which saw a number of brave members of the public undertake fitness tests and defy any fear of heights.

The event was one of many taking place around Berkshire to encourage people to work part-time for the fire service as on-call firefighters in their spare time.

Watch manager Graeme Hartley, who is in charge of the on-call section of the fire station in Bridge Street, said: “It’s all based around getting the word out about on-call fire fighting, it's not like it used to be, self-employed traders that lived and worked close to the fire station.

“We have people from all over now, we have estate managers, retail staff, people that work from home.”

The day gave people that are interested in becoming part-time firefighters the chance to see what the demands of the job are really like.

Participants completed a basic fitness test in full fire uniform and assembled pieces of equipment using only picture instructions.

They also had to overcome any fear of heights by climbing a ladder up to a height of two storeys, looking over their shoulder, and read a message on a card that was on the ground.

The on-call firefighters at Maidenhead fire station can choose when they work. According to watch manager Hartley there is a real range – some work 40 hours a week, while some only help out while their kids are at school.

Watch manager Hartley said: “It’s a real team dynamic, everyone gets on and the fact that they have other jobs means they are bringing different skills to the group."

If you are interested in becoming an on-call firefighter visit: www.rbfrs.co.uk/careers/on-call-firefighter/