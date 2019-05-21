In pictures: Maidenhead duck derby returns in family fun day

Ducks on the Thames were joined by a swarm of the yellow rubber variety in the Lions Clubs’ latest family fun day at Ray Mill Island.

The event, which club spokesman Peter Skinner said had a ‘family atmosphere’, saw 3,000 people visit throughout Sunday – and it culminated in the famous Duck Derby.

The winner bagged its owner £250 for taking first place.

Mr Skinner said he believed the day out remains popular because it has become ‘such a regular thing’.

“It does help out charities,” he said.

“They make themselves known to the public.

“We say it always provides this family atmosphere down by the river.

“It is a very popular event.”

Theresa May MP – a regular at the family fun day – turned up again this year, and got to see the Maidenhead Sea Cadets’ rowing machine.

A variety of stalls and the usual road train all featured.

The outgoing mayor, Paul Lion, also attended in one of his last official acts in the mostly ceremonial role.

The cadets play an important role during the duck derby – they collect all the ducks at the end to ensure they don’t litter the Thames.