'Any business can win' at Maidenhead and Windsor business awards

Firms of every shape and size are being encouraged to sign up to the third Maidenhead and Windsor business awards, with the message that ‘literally any business could win’.

Businesses will meet on Friday, September 27 for the awards dinner at Maidenhead Holiday Inn in Manor Lane.

The awards are an initiative led by the Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce, aimed at recognising excellence in businesses of all sizes and industries.

The deadline to enter companies is Friday, July 19, before a total of 16 categories will be contested in the autumn.

Companies can enter up to three categories by clicking on their choice and downloading the application form.

These include ‘best retailer’ – which ‘recognises excellence in product or service delivery, customer service, employee and community engagement’, while the ‘best charity’ award – sponsored by the Advertiser – will be decided by a public vote, with the details posted on our website soon.

Nicola Rogers, head of commercial at Baylis Media Ltd, publisher of the Advertiser, said: “With 16 categories there should be plenty of opportunities for all types of businesses to enter and have a chance of winning or being shortlisted.

“This year there are no new categories as they worked so well last year – we have however split out ‘best micro business’ and ‘best SME’.

“I would encourage all businesses to enter and nominate their customers and providers – literally any business can win.”

Visit www.mwbusinessawards.com/Categories for more information.