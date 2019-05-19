Maidenhead ambulance cadet installed to Berkshire High Sheriff

Maisie Pink-Costello, 16, has been installed as the St John Ambulance cadet to Berkshire’s High Sheriff for 2019, writes Rachel Steinberg.

“Ever since I was a child I have always loved to help other people, and with St John I can do exactly that,” said Maisie.

Newly-appointed High Sheriff Lucy Zeal said: “This is a real achievement and testament to Maisie’s commitment, and I look forward to working with her.”

Last year’s appointee, Samuel Crowhurst, was also from the Maidenhead unit.