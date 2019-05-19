Maidenhead ambulance cadet installed to Berkshire High Sheriff

09:00AM, Sunday 19 May 2019
Maisie Pink-Costello, 16, has been installed as the St John Ambulance cadet to Berkshire’s High Sheriff for 2019, writes Rachel Steinberg.
“Ever since I was a child I have always loved to help other people, and with St John I can do exactly that,” said Maisie.
Newly-appointed High Sheriff Lucy Zeal said: “This is a real achievement and testament to Maisie’s commitment, and I look forward to working with her.”
Last year’s appointee, Samuel Crowhurst, was also from the Maidenhead unit.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Covert cameras set up to catch fly-tippers have recorded three young men attacking a pheasant in Burnham.
Good evening and welcome to our live blog of the 2019 Royal Borough Local Election results.