The Park Team visit site of new leisure centre

The new Braywick Leisure Centre site was visited by a team which helped plant 100 trees near the rear of the plot.

They were invited to the building site by Wates Construction, the privately owned construction, development and property service company based in Surrey.

The Park Team consists of five clients who are paid by the Royal Borough and supported by Ways into Work, which helps find jobs for adults aged 18 plus with various disabilities.

Ways into Work established the Park Team several years ago to help maintain all the parks within the borough.

They assist with maintenance, planting of trees and plants, coppicing and litter picking.