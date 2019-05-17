Council commissions independent review into problematic parking machines

Problematic parking machines in the Royal Borough have prompted the council to commission an independent review.

On Wednesday the Royal Borough announced that a review will be made into car parking machines across the borough after residents had issues using their Advantage Cards.

The cards are supposed to provide cheaper parking rates to residents of the borough.

It is not yet known when the review will take place and how much it will cost.

A total of £750,000 has been spent on updating all the car parking machines in the Royal Borough to pay and display.

On Twitter, the Royal Borough account posted: “We are aware of problems for some Advantage card users with the new parking machines in the borough which we are working through.

“We have commissioned an independent review of the system and its implementation to ensure the machine and the cards are working correctly and provide the expected benefits to our residents.”