Maidenhead Artisans Golf Club hits out at intruder for raiding charity box

11:00AM, Friday 17 May 2019
A charity collection box was stolen during a break-in at a golf club in the early hours of Sunday.
An intruder broke into the clubhouse of Maidenhead Artisans Golf Club – the working men’s section of Maidenhead Golf Club in Shoppenhangers Road, at about 4.30am on Sunday.
Club captain Clive Wright said more than £100 was taken, including ‘at least £80’ from the charity box.
He said: “Only someone who is very low would take something that is clearly marked as going to charity. It clearly says it’s not a very nice person.”
CCTV footage shows a man breaking in through the bottom half of the clubhouse’s panelled door, crawling through a gap then making off with the cash.
A Thames Valley Police spokesman confirmed that the incident is being investigated, and appealed to anyone with information to call 101.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Covert cameras set up to catch fly-tippers have recorded three young men attacking a pheasant in Burnham.
Good evening and welcome to our live blog of the 2019 Royal Borough Local Election results.