Maidenhead Artisans Golf Club hits out at intruder for raiding charity box

A charity collection box was stolen during a break-in at a golf club in the early hours of Sunday.

An intruder broke into the clubhouse of Maidenhead Artisans Golf Club – the working men’s section of Maidenhead Golf Club in Shoppenhangers Road, at about 4.30am on Sunday.

Club captain Clive Wright said more than £100 was taken, including ‘at least £80’ from the charity box.

He said: “Only someone who is very low would take something that is clearly marked as going to charity. It clearly says it’s not a very nice person.”

CCTV footage shows a man breaking in through the bottom half of the clubhouse’s panelled door, crawling through a gap then making off with the cash.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman confirmed that the incident is being investigated, and appealed to anyone with information to call 101.