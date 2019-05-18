Thousands raised by Advertiser and Shanly Group charity football tournament

Almost £15,000 has been raised by the Advertiser and Shanly Group’s joint-anniversary football tournament.

A total of £4,250 was raised on Sunday, April 28 at the tournament, which celebrated the 150th and 50th anniversaries of the ‘Tiser and housing developer Shanly Group.

Both organisations have added donations of £5,000 to the event’s total, meaning that £14,250 will now be sent to charities across the area.

The team that made the biggest contribution was the Beech Lodge Bandits, representing Beech Lodge School, raising £1,190 for their chosen charity, Braywick Heath Nurseries.

Tournament winners Softcat, a technology firm based in Marlow, were pipped to second place, raising £1,187 between its two teams.

Jeremy Spooner, managing director of Baylis Media, said: “It is really good to see a community initiative embraced by those taking part. I really appreciate the effort, not just the organising and participation, but also the fundraising that has been put into such a successful event.”

Tamra Booth, Shanly Group operations director, added: “It was also great to hear about the different ways in which the businesses raised the money, from fundraising days to social media posts encouraging people to support their charities.”