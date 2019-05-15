In pictures: Manor Green School celebrates inclusion

A total of 32 schools joined together to celebrate inclusion and take part in a dance to a popular musical tune.

Manor Green School in Elizabeth Hawkes Way played host to the get-together, which involved a range of schools enjoying the song ‘This is Me’ from the film The Greatest Showman, while embracing inclusion.

This particular ‘celebration of inclusion’ event was the first of its kind and involved Tyler Davies on vocals and Marcus Reid as performer in front of more than 1,000 students.

The idea stemmed from Manor Green’s annual activity week, where the whole school joins together to take part in activities together, to give students of different ages a chance to mingle.

Rebecca Comerford, cluster leader at Manor Green School, said staff were ‘beaming with pride’ and that students relished the chance to make a big impression.

“The lyrics really spoke a lot to our students and staff,” she said.

“It went brilliantly. It is the first time that we have had other mainstream schools come into ours and it was lovely to promote inclusion.

“[Our students] were so proud to show off their school and what they can do and staff were beaming with pride.”