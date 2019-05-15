Historic Ockwells Manor up for sale for more than £10million

A historic manor house in Cox Green has gone on the market for more than £10million.

Grade I-listed Ockwells Manor, which dates back to the 15th century, is set in 42 acres of land which includes landscaped gardens and grounds, a tennis court, walled garden and an ornamental pond.

The Ockwells Road property is being sold through estate agent Savills and was described by their property agent Paul Finnegan as ‘probably the finest period house I have seen in my property career’.

According to the Savills website, the manor consists of two floors and a cellar and features stained glass windows, herringbone-patterned brickwork, a Jacobean staircase, 17th century panelling and a 15th century stone fireplace.

A listed barn and Grade I medieval gate house from the 15th century is present, containing five stables, a tack room, hay barn and polo practice pen for buyers interested in equestrianism.

There is also a 111ft-long Grade I-listed threshing barn and Grade I-listed dovecote, a structure used to keep pigeons or doves which was a status symbol in medieval Europe.

Its price on Savills says it is available for in excess of £10million.