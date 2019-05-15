Former England manager Glenn Hoddle supports fundraiser in aid of The Autism Group

Former England manager Glenn Hoddle gave his support to a fundraiser in aid of The Autism Group.

The football pundit, who is continuing his recovery after suffering a heart attack in October, popped into the Co-op store in Bridge Road on Saturday.

Shop staff organised a raffle and bucket collection for the day, with money raised going towards the Maidenhead-based charity.

The Autism Group has been selected alongside the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service and the Furze Platt Scout Group to benefit from the company’s fund for good causes in the community.

Tom Anderson, from the Co-op, said: “Glenn has been a regular customer and when he saw we were helping The Autism Group he said he could break his schedule and come down and help with the raffle.

“It goes without saying that he really helped drum up support.”