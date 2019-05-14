Pinkneys Arms beer festival attracts 1,000 visitors

A three-day beer festival brought a pub’s community together over the weekend as revellers enjoyed drinks and food in the warm weather.

The Pinkneys Arms, in Lee Lane, put on its annual party and assistant manager Holly Hayward estimated that about 1,000 people stopped by between Friday and Sunday.

Holly said the festival was ‘absolutely mental’ and added: “It was my fourth year doing it.

“It is just getting the village together.

“As a start, it makes us more known.”

A pianist, guitarist and steel band all performed over the three days and more than 30 ales, a series of ciders and gin were available.

Holly reckoned about 500 pizzas were sold during the festival, too.

Visit www.thepinkneysarms.com for more about the pub.